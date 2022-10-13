Ensure timely justice for the litigants: CJ to judicial officers of J&K, Ladakh

Srinagar: On the first day after taking oath as Chief Justice of the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, Justice Ali Muhammad Magrey, had a virtual conference with the judicial officers of both the union territories on Thursday.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that all the Principal District and Sessions Judges of J&K and Ladakh briefed the Chief Justice about the functioning of the courts in their respective districts, the infrastructural requirements for the smooth and proper functioning of the courts, and several other issues.

Justice Magrey impressed upon all the judicial officers to work with zeal and dedication and highlighted their role in justice dispensation.

He said that the foremost duty and concern of every judicial officer should be to ensure timely justice for the litigants.