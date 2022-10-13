Ensure timely justice for the litigants: CJ to judicial officers of J&K, Ladakh

Srinagar: On the first day after taking oath as Chief Justice of the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, Justice Ali Muhammad Magrey, had a virtual conference with the judicial officers of both the union territories on Thursday.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that all the Principal District and Sessions Judges of J&K and Ladakh briefed the Chief Justice about the functioning of the courts in their respective districts, the infrastructural requirements for the smooth and proper functioning of the courts, and several other issues.
Justice Magrey impressed upon all the judicial officers to work with zeal and dedication and highlighted their role in justice dispensation.
He said that the foremost duty and concern of every judicial officer should be to ensure timely justice for the litigants.
Justice Magrey emphasised imbibing legal ethics and professionalism for maintaining higher standards of the profession.
He impressed upon the judicial officers to make the best use of technology in justice dispensation.
Justice Magrey also issued a slew of directions to the judicial officers to refer maximum cases for disposal in the upcoming Special Lok Adalat to be held on October 21, 2022, to bring down the pendency.
Justice Margey said that the pendency of a large number of cases in the courts was a huge challenge that could be met by resorting to the ADR mechanism.
Later, the Chief Justice also held meetings with the Bar Associations of Srinagar, Jammu, and Pulwama.
He took a detailed review of the functioning of courts besides obtaining an appraisal of various developmental projects currently being carried out in the court complexes.
The Chief Justice said that every effort should be taken to make the judicial system vibrant and effective.
Justice Magrey interacted with the members of several Bar Associations who apprised him of their issues and concerns. The members, while congratulating the Chief Justice, highlighted several issues and sought his intervention for their immediate redressal.
Earlier, on his arrival at the High Court of J&K and Ladakh, Justice Magrey was given a ceremonial guard of honour. He was warmly welcomed by judges of the High Court, Registrar General, Registrar Vigilance and Inc, Judicial Academy, Member Secretary JKLSA, Registrar Judicial, Srinagar, Inc CPC, Joint Registrar Judicial, Joint Registrar Inspection, officers and members of the High Court Registry, advocates including designated senior advocates, and other staff members.
The Chief Justice interacted with the officers of the Registry, advocates, and other staff members.