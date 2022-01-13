Entry time for passengers at Srinagar Airport restricted to 3 hours

Srinagar: Air travellers will be allowed entry to Srinagar International Airport only three hours before their flight departure to keep a check on the spread of COVID-19 infection.

Srinagar Airport officials said the decision has been taken in view of the sudden spike in COVID-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir and new guidelines will be in force with immediate effect.

“Time of entry to the airport is maximum 3 hours before flight departure. Some passengers are coming 7-8 hours before the flight. This increases crowd at the airport and also increases the risk of infection. Passengers are requested to please come to the airport only up to three hours before flight” said a statement issued by the Director Srinagar Airport Kuldeep Singh.