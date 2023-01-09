Era of discrimination between regions has ended: LG Sinha

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Monday said that the smart city projects in Jammu and Srinagar were poised for a big leap.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that after laying the foundation stone for upgradation of Transport Nagar in Jammu, the LG said that the ambitious project would enable hassle-free trade movements and give a renewed boost to the economic and commercial activities in the region.
“Once completed, the upgradation project involving road, drainage network and street lighting will reinstate the glory of Transport Nagar as a business hub. It will also provide convenience to the common citizens and the businessmen coming from outside J&K,” he said.
The LG reiterated the government’s commitment to build green, resilient and inclusive cities.
“Continuous efforts are being made to transform urban areas into accelerators of economic growth, improve quality of life and overall prosperity for people,” he said. “Centers of commercial activities are the biggest strength of our socio-economic system and their development is directly linked to prosperity of the people and efficiency of the government machinery. Our focus is on translating the sustainable city’s roadmap into the roadmap for development of J&K.”
The LG highlighted the significant role of the people in realising the vision of developing vibrant and sustainable cities.
“Citizen participation is essential in making cities more attractive, promoting investment, mitigating the effects of climate change and generating revenue for local services,” he said. “Cities are not just geographical spaces but also centers of economic activities and cultural prosperity. The city provides opportunities to the citizens and fulfills the aspirations of its residents.”
The LG said that smart city projects in Jammu and Srinagar were poised for a big leap.
“Effective planning, efficient management of resources, fine balance between heritage, ecology and pace of development and public participation will lead towards equitable and sustainable development,” he said. “Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi cleanliness drive has become a people’s movement and its socio-cultural impact on the ground is heartening.”
The LG appealed to the people of J&K to join the efforts to beautify their cities and also take advantage of facilities extended by the municipal corporations.
“We all must put united and collective efforts to make Jammu a truly smart city and also transform Jammu into the cleanest city,” he said.
The LG highlighted the reforms introduced for the holistic development of J&K and the revolutionary steps taken to transform the agriculture sector and business activities.
“The era of discrimination between the regions has gone. We believe in equitable development and equal opportunity for all,” he said. “It is our resolve to make J&K corruption-free. The Public Services Guarantee Act will be implemented in letter and spirit for ensuring public services to citizens.”
Mayor of Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) Rajinder Sharma congratulated the business enterprises and other stakeholders on upgradation work of the Transport Nagar.
Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta spoke on transforming Jammu City into one of the best cities of the country in terms of sanitation, amenities, and tourism development.
Principal Secretary to the Government, Housing and Urban Development Department (HUDD) Dheeraj Gupta shared the details of various projects designated for the development of Transport Nagar.
Divisional Commissioner Jammu and Additional CEO of Jammu Metropolitan Region Development Authority (JMRDA) Ramesh Kumar, Deputy Mayor of JMC Baldev Singh Billawaria, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Jammu Avny Lavasa, Commissioner of JMC Rahul Yadav, VC of JDA Pankaj Magotra were also present on the occasion.