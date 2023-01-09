Era of discrimination between regions has ended: LG Sinha

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Monday said that the smart city projects in Jammu and Srinagar were poised for a big leap.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that after laying the foundation stone for upgradation of Transport Nagar in Jammu, the LG said that the ambitious project would enable hassle-free trade movements and give a renewed boost to the economic and commercial activities in the region.

“Once completed, the upgradation project involving road, drainage network and street lighting will reinstate the glory of Transport Nagar as a business hub. It will also provide convenience to the common citizens and the businessmen coming from outside J&K,” he said.

The LG reiterated the government’s commitment to build green, resilient and inclusive cities.

“Continuous efforts are being made to transform urban areas into accelerators of economic growth, improve quality of life and overall prosperity for people,” he said. “Centers of commercial activities are the biggest strength of our socio-economic system and their development is directly linked to prosperity of the people and efficiency of the government machinery. Our focus is on translating the sustainable city’s roadmap into the roadmap for development of J&K.”