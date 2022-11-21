Era of exploiting Kashmiris is over: Rana

Jammu: Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devender Singh Rana Monday slammed the “opportunistic, deceptive and dubious” politics pursued by the “vested interests” in Jammu and Kashmir for decades.

A statement of BJP issued here said that interacting with various deputations, Rana said that the era of bullying New Delhi and exploiting the sentiments of Kashmiris was over, as their machinations stand exposed before the politically conscious and sagacious people.

“In sheer desperation, the fair-weather politicians, whose every move revolved around the sole objective of attaining power by hook or crook, have lost the sense of discretion to the extent of telling lies and selling dreams over the various issues,” Rana said.