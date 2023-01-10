ERODING HISTORICAL RELEVANCE | Jammu losing its historic pre-1947 residential structures brick by brick

Jammu: Majority of the pre-1947 residential houses (Evacuee Property) in old Jammu city have collapsed while many others have either been reconstructed giving them modern look or converted into commercial places eroding their historic relevance.

Among the existing structures, the Custodian (Evacuee Property) Department has declared eight such EP residential houses at Dalpatian Mohalla and Pir Mitha as “unsafe to live in” and warned its occupants or tenants about “danger of living in these structures.”

An official wishing not to be quoted told Greater Kashmir that the Custodian Evacuee Property (EP) Department had taken control of over around 800 to 900 houses in Jammu city, following the partition of India and Pakistan. All of these structures were constructed before 1947 and there was no occupant in these houses at that time.

After the partition, the occupants or tenants started living in these houses having no owners although some of the owners re-claimed their properties.