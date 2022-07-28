Erratic Gulf weather delays J&K Hajj flights by over 20 hours

Srinagar: Executive Officer, J&K Hajj Committee, Thursday said that the flights of the Hajj pilgrims who were supposed to arrive in Srinagar on Thursday got delayed due to erratic weather in the Gulf countries.

“The relatives of Hajj pilgrims of all three Hajj flights of July 28 - SG-6227, SG-5027, and SG -6027 are hereby informed that due to bad weather in the Gulf region, these flights will reach Srinagar Airport late by at least 20 hours,” officials said. “As such, they are requested not to come to the airport till further information.”

Later, on Thursday evening, the Hajj Committee officials notified the rescheduled arrival of the pilgrims.