Front Page

Erratic Gulf weather delays J&K Hajj flights by over 20 hours

Muslim pilgrims bidding last goodbye as they leave towards airport from Hajj House in Srinagar's Bemina, on 5 June 2022, Sunday.[Representational Picture]
Muslim pilgrims bidding last goodbye as they leave towards airport from Hajj House in Srinagar's Bemina, on 5 June 2022, Sunday.[Representational Picture]File: Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir
GK NEWS NETWORK

Srinagar: Executive Officer, J&K Hajj Committee, Thursday said that the flights of the Hajj pilgrims who were supposed to arrive in Srinagar on Thursday got delayed due to erratic weather in the Gulf countries.

“The relatives of Hajj pilgrims of all three Hajj flights of July 28 - SG-6227, SG-5027, and SG -6027 are hereby informed that due to bad weather in the Gulf region, these flights will reach Srinagar Airport late by at least 20 hours,” officials said. “As such, they are requested not to come to the airport till further information.”

Later, on Thursday evening, the Hajj Committee officials notified the rescheduled arrival of the pilgrims.

Rescheduled Flight List

29th July 2022 6228/6151 FJR/SXR/FJR 0605/0705

29th July 2022 5028/S130 FJR/SXR/Fn 0715/0815

29th July 2022 6028/6120 FJR/SXR/FJR 0/00/ 0800

30th July 2022 6229/6153 FJR/SXR/FJR 0500/0600

30th July 2022 5029/5132 FJR/SXR/FJR 0600/0700

30th July 2022 6029/6122 FJR/SXR/FJR 0700/ 0800

31st July 2022 6230/6155 FJR/SXR/FJR 0500/0600

31st July 2022 5030/5134 FJR/SXR/FJR 0600/0700

31st July 2022 6030/6124 FJR/SXR/FJR 0700/ 0800

1st Aug 2022 6231/6157 FJR/SXR/FJR 0500/0600

1st Aug 2022 5031/5136 FJR/SXR/FJR 0600/0700

1st Aug 2022 6031/6126 FJR/SXR/FJR 0700/ 0800

2nd Aug 2022 6201/6159 FJR/SXR/FJR 0500/0600

2nd Aug 2022 5001/5138 FJR/SXR/FJR 0600/0700

2nd Aug 2022 6001/6130 FJR/SXR/FJR 0700/0800

3rd Aug 2022 5001/5138 FJR/SXR/DEL 0500/0600

3rd Aug 2022 6001/6130 FJR/SXR/DEL 0600/0700

3rd Aug 2022 6201/6159 FJR/SXR/DEL 0700/0800

Related Stories

No stories found.
Greater Kashmir
www.greaterkashmir.com