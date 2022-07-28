Erratic Gulf weather delays J&K Hajj flights by over 20 hours

Srinagar: Executive Officer, J&K Hajj Committee, Thursday said that the flights of the Hajj pilgrims who were supposed to arrive in Srinagar on Thursday got delayed due to erratic weather in the Gulf countries.
“The relatives of Hajj pilgrims of all three Hajj flights of July 28 - SG-6227, SG-5027, and SG -6027 are hereby informed that due to bad weather in the Gulf region, these flights will reach Srinagar Airport late by at least 20 hours,” officials said. “As such, they are requested not to come to the airport till further information.”
Later, on Thursday evening, the Hajj Committee officials notified the rescheduled arrival of the pilgrims.
Rescheduled Flight List
29th July 2022 6228/6151 FJR/SXR/FJR 0605/0705
29th July 2022 5028/S130 FJR/SXR/Fn 0715/0815
29th July 2022 6028/6120 FJR/SXR/FJR 0/00/ 0800
30th July 2022 6229/6153 FJR/SXR/FJR 0500/0600
30th July 2022 5029/5132 FJR/SXR/FJR 0600/0700
30th July 2022 6029/6122 FJR/SXR/FJR 0700/ 0800
31st July 2022 6230/6155 FJR/SXR/FJR 0500/0600
31st July 2022 5030/5134 FJR/SXR/FJR 0600/0700
31st July 2022 6030/6124 FJR/SXR/FJR 0700/ 0800
1st Aug 2022 6231/6157 FJR/SXR/FJR 0500/0600
1st Aug 2022 5031/5136 FJR/SXR/FJR 0600/0700
1st Aug 2022 6031/6126 FJR/SXR/FJR 0700/ 0800
2nd Aug 2022 6201/6159 FJR/SXR/FJR 0500/0600
2nd Aug 2022 5001/5138 FJR/SXR/FJR 0600/0700
2nd Aug 2022 6001/6130 FJR/SXR/FJR 0700/0800
3rd Aug 2022 5001/5138 FJR/SXR/DEL 0500/0600
3rd Aug 2022 6001/6130 FJR/SXR/DEL 0600/0700
3rd Aug 2022 6201/6159 FJR/SXR/DEL 0700/0800