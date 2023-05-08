Erratic weather takes people by surprise, record precipitation in last 24 hrs

During the 24 hours upto Monday morning, Srinagar received 1.6 mm of rainfall, Qazigund 49.8 mm, Pahalgam 15.1 mm, Kupwara 8.2 mm, Kokernag 62.2 mm, Gulmarg 10.8 mm, Jammu 2.7 mm, Banihal 40.2 mm, Batote 20.3 mm, Katra 6.4 mm, and Bhaderwah 9 mm.

Reports of fresh snowfall were received from the upper reaches of Gulmarg, Qazigund, Bandipora, Gurez, Kupwara, and Pir panjal range of south Kashmir mountains during the past 24 hours.

According to the MeT, Srinagar recorded a low of 6.7 degrees Celsius against 6.5 degrees Celsius the previous night and it was 4 degrees Celsius above normal for the summer capital.

Qazigund recorded a low of 4 degrees Celsius against 5.2 degrees Celsius the previous night and it was below normal by 5.2 degrees Celsius.

Pahalgam recorded a low of 2.6 degrees Celsius against 2.1 degrees Celsius the previous night and it was 2.9 degrees Celsius below normal.

Kokernag recorded a low of 2.2 degrees Celsius against 4.2 degrees Celsius the previous night and it was 7 degrees Celsius below normal.

However, Director MeT Lotus said there would be significant improvement in weather from May 9 with slight chances of rain and thunderstorms at several places. “But the weather will overall improve from May 10 for a week,” he said.

Meanwhile, the continuous rainfall caused prolonged closure of the Mughal Road while the schools up to middle level were closed on May 8 in Ramban and Doda district as well.

Despite putting in hectic efforts, the authorities were unable to restore the Mughal Road and make it through for vehicular movement.

Executive Engineer (PWD) Mughal Road Showkat Ahmad said, “During past years we would open Mughal road in March ending or April but this year it got delayed due to continuous rainfall. But we are expecting to clear the landslides in the shortest possible time and make it through for vehicular movement within a week if weather improves.”

The incessant rains have left the farmers unnerved.

They say that the rainfall has caused damage to the standing crops and the soil has become waterlogged.

“This is likely to affect the yield and we are worried about the cultivation of crops,” said Muhammad Aslam, a farmer from Chakloo, Baramulla.

Amid erratic weather and apprehensions of damages, experts have suggested measures to be taken for better crop cultivation.

Dean Agriculture Department Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agriculture Science and Technology, Kashmir (SKUAST-K), Raihana Habib Kanth told Greater Kashmir that the continuous rains have delayed all operations, which were supposed to be done in open conditions like paddy seedling and other plantations.

“Those who have done it in March will be least affected but those who did it in April or are yet to do it will face problems. The incessant rains will tell upon the crop cultivation,” she said.

Kanth said that the farmers had to go for a drainage system in paddy fields and kitchen gardens to make an outlet for stagnant water in the fields and then go for sowing of seeds during sunny weather.

Dean Horticulture Science SKUAST-K, Khalid Rasool Dar said that there was still a window of hope for better crop cultivation in the horticulture sector if weather improves in the coming weeks.

“But the orchardists should not let water remain stagnant in orchards. They should go for proper drainage to avoid damage to orchards,” he said.