Essential services being restored on war-footing: Div Com Kashmir

Regarding the power scenario, Div Com said that 20 to 25 per cent power lines have been affected due to snowfall. He said the Divisional Administration is working to restore electricity to the affected areas by evening.

Div Com further informed that no casualty has been reported till now due to the snow and said that all the hospitals are functional while entire medical and paramedics staff is available in hospitals to render their duties and services.

He said all essential services are being restored on priority and on a war footing basis.