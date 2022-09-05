Establishment of Special Purpose Vehicle Foundation at JU significant step: LG

Jammu: Attending the 53rd Foundation Day function of the University of Jammu (JU), Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Monday said that the establishment of the Special Purpose Vehicle Foundation at the JU was a significant step that would help promote startup culture, industry-academic partnership, and innovation and incubation in Jammu and Kashmir.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that observing that the world was changing rapidly and education too was changing rapidly, the LG said that to cater to the ever-growing demand for better standards and quality of education, JU had gone through many changes in the last 53 years and had evolved as a centre of excellence.

He congratulated the faculty and all those associated with the functioning of the varsity for achieving great milestones, shaping young minds, and increasing collaboration between academia and the industry.