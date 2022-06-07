Ethos of Kheer Bhawani

Tulmulla: The term Kheer refers to rice pudding that is offered in the spring to propitiate the Goddess, which became part of the name of this revered temple.
There is also a spring flowing beneath the temple which according to the belief reflects the future of the valley through the changing colours of its water.
The annual festival is held here on ‘Jeshtha Ashtami’ when devotees seek the blessings of the deity. According to belief, the goddess changes the colour of the spring’s waters, which are ascribed to different manifestations of the goddess.
Turning of the colour into shades of black is supposed to signal approaching disaster while as the milky colour of the spring indicates the peace and prosperity for the region.