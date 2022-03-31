‘Even far-flung areas in J&K now have affordable, reliable healthcare facilities’

Jammu: In yet another step towards revolutionising the healthcare ecosystem in the UT, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday inaugurated 10-bed state-of-the-art Palliative,Geriatric Care Wards in all districts of Jammu & Kashmir.

While congratulating the Health department for creating the much-needed facility, the Lt Governor said the landmark step bridges a decades-old void in our healthcare system by offering dedicated facilities to elderly and critically-ill ageing patients, ensuring their dignity and quality of life.

The Lt Governor observed that the need for accessible, effective geriatrics and palliative care has grown over the past several decades, but remained unaddressed in J&K.