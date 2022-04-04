Evening flights on weekends resume at Srinagar Airport after 2 months

However, resumption of evening flights during Fridays and weekends has brought cheer among travellers, especially tourists. Pertinently, airliners operating on the Srinagar route have decided to add almost fifteen new flights in their summer schedule, submitted to the central aviation regulator. It will take the total number of flights scheduled to Srinagar to 55.

An Airports Authority of India (AAI) official said the new flights include several Delhi-Srinagar flights and flights from other cities of the country to Kashmir. It may be mentioned that 38 to 44 flights were slotted in the winter schedule this year, which was effective till March 26.

AAI officials last Tuesday said that March 28 was the busiest day in the history of the Srinagar International Airport as 90 flights with 15,014 passengers were handled.

“90 flights operated yesterday at the Srinagar International Airport with a passenger load of 15,014 which is the highest ever handled at this airport. Last time the highest figure was 13,700 passengers a day. Yesterday there were 45 arriving flights carrying 7,824 passengers and 45 departing flights with 7,190 passengers. We hope to register higher figures during the coming months since it is just the beginning of the tourist season in Kashmir" an official of the Srinagar Airport Tweeted. The airport official said that the challenge has been to thwart congestion.

“Our concern is to ensure there is no congestion at the airport. We are upgrading the infrastructure and placing help desks at several places to ensure each passenger is facilitated," he said.