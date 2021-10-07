Every drop of innocent civilians’ blood will be avenged: LG

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has said that perpetrators of recent terror attacks will be punished while warning those aiding and abetting terrorists that

every drop of innocent civilians’ blood will be avenged, an official handout said.

The statement quoted the LG as saying: “My tributes to the civilians martyred in the terrorist attacks. My heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones. The UT administration and the whole country stand in solidarity with the families of the victims in this hour of grief. I am deeply pained and anguished and I promise the family members of the innocent victims that perpetrators of the barbaric acts will be punished soon.

“I am aware people of J&K UT and the whole nation are in deep anger. Everyone wants justice. I assure you that we have given free hand to the security agencies to eliminate the enemies of humanity, and soon the terrorists and those aiding and abetting them will pay for their heinous crimes. I want to assure the people of J&K that terrorist’s nefarious plan to destabilize the process of peace, development and prosperity in Jammu and Kashmir will never succeed. Every drop of innocent civilians blood will be avenged.

“The peace and progress accomplished by J&K UT in the last two years has rattled the neighboring country and some of its terror sympathizers in the UT. I want to assure the people that we will completely demolish their terror ecosystem.

“The youth of Jammu and Kashmir today wants development. After decades, they have new role models, and new aspirations. In July, 10.5 lakh tourists came to Jammu and Kashmir. The figure was 11.28 lakhs in August, and in September, the numbers crossed 12 lakhs. Certain elements across the border and their associates in UT have a problem with this kind of growth and prosperity. I also urge the intelligentsia of Jammu and Kashmir to unite against terrorism, so that we could defeat the biggest enemy of humanity.

“The safety and security of 1.25 Crore citizens of Jammu and Kashmir is our primary responsibility and we will ensure it.

“Again, I assure the people of India and the residents of Jammu and Kashmir that the terrorists and those who harbor such enemies of humanity will not be spared.”