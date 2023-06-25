Every J&K citizen a stakeholder of Amarnath Yatra: LG Sinha

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Sunday said that every citizen of Jammu and Kashmir was a stakeholder of the Amarnath Yatra.
Interacting with prominent members of Panchayat Raj Institutions (PRIs) and civil society organisations, trade, business, and spiritual leaders and discussing the preparations and arrangements for the Amarnath Yatra, the LG said, “We all have one purpose, one idea, our conscience is one, we are devoted to one message of peace, brotherhood, progress and prosperity of J&K.”
Urging prominent citizens for active participation of all sections of the society in the 62-day long Amarnath Yatra festivity that starts from July 1, he said, “The Kashmiri society has always welcomed the devotees of Baba Amarnath with open arms and has ensured their needs are taken care of. This is a beautiful example of peaceful and harmonious co-existence. These are our ancient values, our Sanskar and I have seen its expression in collective efforts of the society in the last three years to take J&K to new heights of success. We are ready to welcome pilgrims and hope they will go back to their respective states as brand ambassadors of J&K.”
Sinha highlighted the significant role of the members of the civil society groups, elected representatives, spiritual leaders and all the stakeholders in bringing the people together on the path of peace, progress and prosperity.
“Let us all walk together, let our thoughts and resolve be one, and work together for the progress of the society with one mind and with the spirit of oneness,” he said. “Amarnath Yatra provides social, economic and spiritual opportunity to the people. Under the intellectual leadership of prominent citizens of society, people get a chance to discuss new ideas and reforms.”
The LG said that all the suggestions and inputs would be welcomed to make the yatra more memorable for the devotees.
The meeting also discussed arrangements for the upcoming Eid-ul-Adha festival and celebration of Prakash Parv of Sri Guru Hargobind Ji.
Sinha said that a district-wise review was conducted recently to monitor preparations and ensure all the arrangements for the Eid festival.
Mayor of Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) Junaid Azim Mattu; Chairperson of J&K Waqf Board Darakhshan Andrabi; DDC chairpersons, civil society members, representatives of various organisations, religious heads, and community leaders shared their suggestions and assured support and cooperation to the administration in the peaceful and smooth conduct of Amarnath Yatra.
Responding to the demands and issues projected during the interaction, the LG said that the appropriate steps would be taken to meet the developmental needs of the people.
Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta; Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Home, R K Goyal; Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) Mandeep Kumar Bhandari; Administrative Secretaries, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, senior officials of Police and civil administration were also present during the meeting.