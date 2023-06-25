Every J&K citizen a stakeholder of Amarnath Yatra: LG Sinha

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Sunday said that every citizen of Jammu and Kashmir was a stakeholder of the Amarnath Yatra.

Interacting with prominent members of Panchayat Raj Institutions (PRIs) and civil society organisations, trade, business, and spiritual leaders and discussing the preparations and arrangements for the Amarnath Yatra, the LG said, “We all have one purpose, one idea, our conscience is one, we are devoted to one message of peace, brotherhood, progress and prosperity of J&K.”

Urging prominent citizens for active participation of all sections of the society in the 62-day long Amarnath Yatra festivity that starts from July 1, he said, “The Kashmiri society has always welcomed the devotees of Baba Amarnath with open arms and has ensured their needs are taken care of. This is a beautiful example of peaceful and harmonious co-existence. These are our ancient values, our Sanskar and I have seen its expression in collective efforts of the society in the last three years to take J&K to new heights of success. We are ready to welcome pilgrims and hope they will go back to their respective states as brand ambassadors of J&K.”