Every support will be provided during Muharram: DGP

Srinagar: Stating that people of J&K along with Police and security forces had defeated the Pakistan-sponsored terrorism and were moving towards consolidating peace, Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh Monday said that all arrangements had been put in place for Muharrum, besides every support would be provided to “Shia brothers”.

“We will be providing all support to Shia brothers and there shouldn’t be any sectarian rift as all festivals and religious obligations are equally important and sacred,” the DGP told reporters on the sidelines of the J&K Police Martyrs Memorial Football Tournament here.

He said that J&K Police and other agencies were cooperating. “We hope and ensure peaceful Muharram processions and all out support to the Shia community,” Singh said.

He said that 46 teams were participating in the J&K Police Martyrs Football Tournament. The DGP said that four women’s teams were also participating in the tournament.

“These events help display the skills and also help teams exchange their culture and thoughts,” he said.

Singh said that continuous conspiracies from Pakistan were being made to destabilise peace in J&K.

“There is hardly any place in J&K where Pakistan has not attempted its inimical designs to disrupt peace,” he said. “People of J&K along with Police and security forces have defeated terrorism and are moving towards consolidating peace.”