Everyone’s wellness, welfare our goal: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday said that India's vision for health does not only mean the lack of illness but "our goal is wellness and welfare for everyone".

Inaugurating the 6th edition of 'One Earth One Health - Advantage Healthcare India - 2023' at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi via video conferencing, PM Modi said, “India's view of health does not stop at the lack of illness. Our goal is wellness and welfare for everyone. Our goal is physical, mental and social well-being."

The PM highlighted the nation's inclusive vision and mentioned that India's vision for health was universal even when there were no global pandemics thousands of years ago.