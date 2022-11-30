EVOLVING POLICY FOR TEMPLE MANAGEMENT IN J&K | HC puts ball in Govt’s court

Srinagar: The High Court of J&K and Ladakh has left the government “free” to evolve any policy for management of the temples in Jammu and Kashmir.
A division bench of Chief Justice Ali Muhammad Magrey and Justice Sanjay Dhar passed the orders in this regard after hearing Advocate General D C Raina.
As the plea filed by Ranjeet Gurkha came up for hearing, the Advocate General questioned its maintainability and also sought vacation of all interim orders passed by the court.
He submitted that pendency of the petitions and the interim orders passed therein has “come in the way of the government to evolve a policy for the management of temples.”
“We have examined the orders passed by the court, but there is no order staying the process, if any, initiated by the government for evolving a policy for the management of temples,” the division bench said. “In this background it is stated that the government is free to evolve any policy for the management of temples.” The court posted the matter for further consideration on December 26.
Besides other directions, the petitioner seeks management of the temple property in terms of provisions of J&K Migrant Immovable Property (Preservation and Restrain on Distress Sales) Act, 1997.