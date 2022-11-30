EVOLVING POLICY FOR TEMPLE MANAGEMENT IN J&K | HC puts ball in Govt’s court

Srinagar: The High Court of J&K and Ladakh has left the government “free” to evolve any policy for management of the temples in Jammu and Kashmir.

A division bench of Chief Justice Ali Muhammad Magrey and Justice Sanjay Dhar passed the orders in this regard after hearing Advocate General D C Raina.

As the plea filed by Ranjeet Gurkha came up for hearing, the Advocate General questioned its maintainability and also sought vacation of all interim orders passed by the court.