Ex J&K Chief Secy B V R Subrahmanyam appointed as CEO NITI Aayog

Jammu: The government Monday appointed retired Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer and former J&K Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam as the Chief Executive Officer, NITI Aayog for a period of two years.

An IAS officer of the Chhattisgarh cadre, Subrahmanyam will replace Parameswaran lyer, who has been appointed as Executive Director, World Bank Headquarters, Washington DC, USA for a period of three years.

“The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of B V R Subrahmanyam, lAS (CG:87) (retired) as Chief Executive Officer, NITI Aayog, vice Parameswaran lyer, upon his appointment as Executive Director, World Bank Headquarters, Washington DC, USA, for a period of two years from the date of assumption of the charge of the post or until further orders, whichever is earlier, on the terms and conditions, previously approved in respect of appointment of Parameswaran lyer as CEO, NITI Aayog,” read an order issued by the Secretary Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) and Establishment Officer, Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions under Department of Personnel and Training.