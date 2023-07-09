Ex-JKLF terrorists, erstwhile separatists detained: Police

Srinagar: Police on Sunday said that they have detained some ex-terrorists of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) and erstwhile separatists in a hotel here.

“On the basis of credible information about the meeting of some ex-terrorists of JKLF and some erstwhile separatists in a hotel in Srinagar. A search was conducted and they were brought to Kothibagh PS for verification. A Preliminary inquiry has started. Prima facie it came out that they were planning to revamp JKLF & Hurriyat,” senior police officials told Greater Kashmir on Sunday evening. “Sustained investigations are underway.”

Police said those who have been taken to Police Station included Chairperson of Itehad ul Muslimeen, Moulana Masroor Ansari, Muhammad Yaseen Bhat, who was previously affiliated with JKLF and Syed Rehman Shamas. They, police sources said, had arrived in a hotel located near the Kothibagh Police Station.