Ex-minister Babu Singh, who got funds from Pak-based terror organisations, chargesheeted
Jammu: The State Investigation Agency (SIA) Jammu of J&K Police Saturday filed a chargesheet against former minister Jatinder Singh alias Babu Singh for getting funds from Pakistan-based terrorist organisations.
A statement of the SIA issued here said that the chargesheet was filed against Muhammad Shareef Shah of Larnoo, Anantnag, and Muhammad Hussain Khateeb of Bhaderwah, Doda, presently living somewhere in Pakistan, in case FIR No 73/2022 of Police Station Gandhi Nagar, Jammu transferred to the SIA by the J&K Police Headquarters with the request to the court to file supplementary chargesheet soon.
The SIA statement said that Shah was arrested by Police in Jammu along with a terror fund of Rs 6.90 lakh meant for Singh and was intended to be used for the anti-national activities of Singh and his party ‘Nature Mankind Friendly Global Party’.
It said that Singh was in touch with the terrorists of a proscribed terror organisation Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM) outfit and separatists of an unlawful association Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF).
The statement said that these inimical entities had sent this terror fund from Pakistan through their associates for Singh’s party.
It said that the vision document of this party floated by accused Singh was to make J&K, PoK, and Gilgit Baltistan an independent country by making a condominium of Pakistan and India, for having joint control over currency, external affairs, and finance.
The statement said that in the investigation it was revealed that Singh was in contact with Khateeb over encrypted social media applications and had clandestinely visited Dubai for arranging funds.
It said that Shah was designated as secretary of this party that received these funds at Kashmir through an unknown person and travelled to Jammu to handover these funds to Singh and that this fund was arranged by Khateeb, HM terrorist operating from Pakistan, but Shah was arrested before he could hand over this terror fund to Singh.
The statement said that the investigation had established that Singh was conducting online meetings and interviews with an adversary and in his online address he had compared a terrorist, Maqbool Bhat with Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, and Sukhdev and termed Bhat a “freedom fighter and martyr of J&K, who laid down his life for the independence of J&K”.
It said that in one such online interview, Singh about the abrogation of Article 370 challenged and threatened the Government of India to desist from further breaking J&K.
The statement said that the association of Singh with Khateeb and other cadres of HM operating from Pakistan had also been established in the investigation.
It said that anti-national and highly-inflammatory content had been recovered by the SIA from Singh's mobile phone which establishes his intention to damage and threaten the unity, integrity, and sovereignty of India.
The SIA statement said that for all these acts of omission and commission, offences under sections 13, 16, 17, 18, 20, 38, 39, and 40 of the UA (P) Act 1967 have been brought against Singh and others.