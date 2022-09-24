Ex-minister Babu Singh, who got funds from Pak-based terror organisations, chargesheeted

Jammu: The State Investigation Agency (SIA) Jammu of J&K Police Saturday filed a chargesheet against former minister Jatinder Singh alias Babu Singh for getting funds from Pakistan-based terrorist organisations.

A statement of the SIA issued here said that the chargesheet was filed against Muhammad Shareef Shah of Larnoo, Anantnag, and Muhammad Hussain Khateeb of Bhaderwah, Doda, presently living somewhere in Pakistan, in case FIR No 73/2022 of Police Station Gandhi Nagar, Jammu transferred to the SIA by the J&K Police Headquarters with the request to the court to file supplementary chargesheet soon.

The SIA statement said that Shah was arrested by Police in Jammu along with a terror fund of Rs 6.90 lakh meant for Singh and was intended to be used for the anti-national activities of Singh and his party ‘Nature Mankind Friendly Global Party’.

It said that Singh was in touch with the terrorists of a proscribed terror organisation Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM) outfit and separatists of an unlawful association Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF).