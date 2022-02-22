Ex minister Syed Mushtaq Bukhari resigns from NC for ‘Pahari cause’

When asked this, Bukhari said, “Yes, this is the only reason. Otherwise I’ve always shared a very cordial relationship with the party leadership. I don’t belong to that class of politicians, who are associated with politics for the sake of money or status.

I’ve never been greedy about it. During my hey-days in politics, I was offered crores but I never fell for it. I’ve always stood for Paharis and will always do so.

We’ve been struggling for the last four decades for this (ST status) as our Pahari youth are lagging behind on all development indices in employment or economical status when compared to Gujjars, who are quite well-off.

Our youth are getting over-aged. We demanded it from every government at the Centre which would confer this right upon us. Only the central government is competent to give that status to us.”