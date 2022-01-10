Ex-MLA, 8 DC Kathua office employees among 345 test positive in Jammu

In a related development, the Jammu University (JU) postponed Sociology and Political Science examinations of MDP-4th Semester for the session May-2021 commencing from tomorrow till further orders.

An official said that 13 patients and a member of paramedical staff tested positive at District Hospital, Samba. These patients, according to the officials, had come to the OPD for medical check-up when their sample was taken and they tested positive.

“The contact tracing of the positive patients as well as of the paramedical staffer has also been started,” the official said.

Acting swiftly following the detection of cases more than 3 from one place, the Additional District Magistrate Samba Suram C Sharma declared six micro-containment zones in the district.