Ex-MLA, 8 DC Kathua office employees among 345 test positive in Jammu

Jammu: An ex-MLA in Jammu, 13 patients and a paramedic in District Hospital Samba and eight employees in the office of Deputy Commissioner Kathua were among 345 persons who tested positive for COVID19 in Jammu region on Monday.
Meanwhile, the authorities declared 15 new micro-containment zones, including PHQ Jammu and hostel of Sainik School Nagrota, in Jammu and Samba districts.
In a related development, the Jammu University (JU) postponed Sociology and Political Science examinations of MDP-4th Semester for the session May-2021 commencing from tomorrow till further orders.
An official said that 13 patients and a member of paramedical staff tested positive at District Hospital, Samba. These patients, according to the officials, had come to the OPD for medical check-up when their sample was taken and they tested positive.
“The contact tracing of the positive patients as well as of the paramedical staffer has also been started,” the official said.
Acting swiftly following the detection of cases more than 3 from one place, the Additional District Magistrate Samba Suram C Sharma declared six micro-containment zones in the district.
“There has been sufficient ground for proceeding under section 144 of CrPC for immediate prevention or speedy remedy is desirable to prevent danger to human life, health and safety,” read the order.
As per this order, the Additional DC Samba declared Sunjwa Supwal, Naran (Ghagwal), Chani Swankha Morh, Ward number 5 in Vijaypur, Bedaya Samba Sumb road and Villa Salba in Ramgarh in the district as micro-containment zones.
“There shall be no in or out movement from the micro-containment zones,” the order read.
Officials quoting statistics said that Jammu district alone reported 233 COVID19 positive cases including 6 travellers. “Among these cases, over 10 tested positive from Sainik School, Nagrota,” an official in the civil administration in Jammu district said.
To contain the spread of COVID19 in the district, the District Magistrate Jammu, Anshul Garg declared 7 new micro-containment zones in Gangyal, Gandhi Nagar, Domana, Nagrota, Gandhi Nagar, Channi Himmat and Janipur following detection of positive cases from these places.
As per order issued by the DM Jammu, Lane near house number 9, sector-5, near Gurudwara, Model Town, Gangyal; area in and around Police Head Quarter, Panama Chowk, Jammu; Lane Near Telephone Tower, Vijay Nagar Camp Road, Talab Tillo; Lane near Bharat Shiv Ashram, Panjgran, Nagrota; Lane near House Number 5, Sector 1A, Extension Channi Himmat, Jammu and Lane near House Number 25, sector-2, Pandoka Colony, Paloura in Jammu North have been declared as micro-containment zones.
In yet another order, areas in and around Hostel Sainik School, Nagrota and Lane near Meridian Palace, JDA Plot New Rehari - Jammu (Pacca Danga) were also declared as micro-containment zones.
Deputy Commissioner Kathua, Rahul Yadav said the administration conducted random sampling of the government offices, including his office as well where employees tested positive for COVID19.
“8 employees tested positive for COVID19,” said Yadav, while speaking to Greater Kashmir.
For the time being, he said, the people were advised to avoid coming to the DC Kathua’s office unless they had some important work.
He said, “After some days, the re-testing will be conducted in the DC office. The sampling in government offices will continue.”
Meanwhile, he informed that the administration intensified testing at Lakhanpur on the arrival of the people.
For this purpose, he said, “We have provided additional staff from Bani, Basohli, Kathua town and Hiranagar to Lakhanpur for testing of people on their arrival.”
Meanwhile, Jammu University also issued a notification announcing postponement of exams.
“The examinations of MDP-4th semester in the subjects of Sociology and Political Science (DDE Regular candidates only) for the session May-2021 commencing with effect from January 11, 2022 are hereby postponed till further orders," an official from the University of Jammu said quoting notification.
The official said that the revised date sheet would be notified separately.