Ex MLC Vikramaditya Singh resigns from Congress

Later he also issued a statement giving a detailed account of the reasons behind severing ties with the Congress. He said that the Congress party failed to realize and reflect the sentiments and aspirations of the people of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh. “The party remains disconnected from ground realities and is unable to make the necessary organizational and other changes to keep up with the emerging scenarios not only in J&K, but also at the national level,” Vikramaditya said.

He averred that after joining the INC in 2018, he had expressed his “views openly in support of several issues or events that had not aligned with the stand of the Congress party.” “These include the Balakote air strikes in PoJK; the re-empowerment (revival) of Village Defence Committees (VDCs) in J&K; revocation of Article 370 and 35A;, formation of the Ladakh UT; condemnation of the Gupkar Alliance and support for the delimitation process in J&K or (Delimitation Commission) draft among others,” he enlisted the issues where he and Congress were not on same page.