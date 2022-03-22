Ex MLC Vikramaditya Singh resigns from Congress

Jammu: Former MLC Vikramaditya Singh on Tuesday resigned from the primary membership of the Indian National Congress (INC) with immediate effect, accusing it of “unable to realise and reflect sentiments, aspirations of J&K people.”
He had joined the Congress in 2018 and unsuccessfully contested the 2019 Lok Sabha election from Udhampur constituency on the party ticket against present BJP MP and the Union Minister of State in PMO Dr Jitendra Singh.
While breaking the news of his resignation on social media, Vikramaditya stated that his position on critical issues vis-a-vis Jammu and Kashmir which reflected national interests did not align with that of the Congress party. “The party remains disconnected from ground realities,” he said.
In a brief 2-liner resignation note to the president INC Sonia Gandhi, Vikramaditya, who is the son of veteran Congress leader Dr Karan Singh, wrote, “I hereby tender my resignation from the primary membership of the Indian National Congress (INC) with immediate effect.”
“It is my belief that the INC is unable to realise and reflect the sentiments and aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir,” he added.
Later he also issued a statement giving a detailed account of the reasons behind severing ties with the Congress. He said that the Congress party failed to realize and reflect the sentiments and aspirations of the people of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh. “The party remains disconnected from ground realities and is unable to make the necessary organizational and other changes to keep up with the emerging scenarios not only in J&K, but also at the national level,” Vikramaditya said.
He averred that after joining the INC in 2018, he had expressed his “views openly in support of several issues or events that had not aligned with the stand of the Congress party.” “These include the Balakote air strikes in PoJK; the re-empowerment (revival) of Village Defence Committees (VDCs) in J&K; revocation of Article 370 and 35A;, formation of the Ladakh UT; condemnation of the Gupkar Alliance and support for the delimitation process in J&K or (Delimitation Commission) draft among others,” he enlisted the issues where he and Congress were not on same page.
The former MLC further said that he always “stood by what he believed was in the best interest of the people of Jammu & Kashmir and especially keeping in mind the larger national interest.”
“India is a rapidly evolving country and unless the leadership and party are not dynamic and willing to adapt to the changing public sentiments and aspirations, it is only a matter of time before it fades away,” he stated taking an oblique dig at the Congress leadership and probably also dropping hints about his next political move.
He had joined Congress after resigning from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in October 2017.
Vikramaditya, the grandson of Maharaja Hari Singh of Jammu & Kashmir, was also nominated a Member of the Legislative Council of J&K in 2015 from PDP quota. His brother Ajatshatru Singh is presently with BJP.
Vikramaditya had resigned from the PDP stating that it was not possible for him to continue with the party which “disregarded the demands and aspirations of Jammu region.” He had specified the issues of “illegal settlement of Rohingyas and demand for a public holiday on the birth anniversary of his grand-father Maharaja Hari Singh” as reasons behind his resignation from PDP.