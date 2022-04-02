Ex-soldiers should be allowed to settle in Kashmir for protection of KPs: Swamy

“I don’t know how many people will return but I believe that those who have not gone abroad or those who want to return from abroad and other parts of India can come back to Kashmir with proper safety,” he added.

While speaking to the media, the senior MP said that his advice is that a force should be raised of ex-soldiers who can settle in Kashmir and ensure the safety of returning Kashmiri Pandits.

“I have already said that the ex-soldiers who have retired should be allowed to settle in Kashmir. These soldiers know how to handle weaponry and can be the best option for the safety of all the Pandits. There should be a special telephone line for Kashmiri pandits and when they have to return they can be received amid the security of this special force. This will ensure the safety of KPs because the force will be exclusively for the safety of Kashmiri pandits,” he added.