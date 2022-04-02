Ex-soldiers should be allowed to settle in Kashmir for protection of KPs: Swamy

Srinagar: Senior Rajya Sabha MP and BJP senior leader Subramanian Swamy has pitched for the return of Kashmiri Pandits by ensuring safety first. He said that they will only tell Kashmiri pandits to return when the situation is good.
Subramanian Swamy said this in Srinagar on Saturday where he participated in 'Navreh' ('Nava Varsha' ) festival celebrations in Srinagar.
The senior BJP MP while speaking to the media said that what Kashmiri pandits experienced in 90s should never be repeated. He said to ensure that there should be a proper safety mechanism in place so that the returning Kashmiri Pandits will feel safe and secure.
“Kashmiri Pandits have experienced massacre and that should never be repeated. Kashmiri pandits should be made to return only after proper safety apparatus is put in place here in Kashmir so that the worst experience that they have faced will not be repeated,” Swamy said.
He said that he doesn’t know how many Pandits will return but as long as there is a proper safety mechanism put in place that will facilitate and encourage the return of Kashmiri Pandits to the valley.
“I don’t know how many people will return but I believe that those who have not gone abroad or those who want to return from abroad and other parts of India can come back to Kashmir with proper safety,” he added.
While speaking to the media, the senior MP said that his advice is that a force should be raised of ex-soldiers who can settle in Kashmir and ensure the safety of returning Kashmiri Pandits.
“I have already said that the ex-soldiers who have retired should be allowed to settle in Kashmir. These soldiers know how to handle weaponry and can be the best option for the safety of all the Pandits. There should be a special telephone line for Kashmiri pandits and when they have to return they can be received amid the security of this special force. This will ensure the safety of KPs because the force will be exclusively for the safety of Kashmiri pandits,” he added.
He also said that it is for the Kashmiri Pandits to decide whether to live among everyone else or in separate settlements.
“If they feel secure and will have trust that they won’t be harmed, they can live among everyone else. In case they don’t feel like that they can be settled separately,” Swamy said.
He also said that no government will last in Delhi unless these four-five lakh people, who were forced to leave, get justice and are able to return to their homes and get back their land and existence.
Swamy said that some people tried to massacre Pandits and lessen their numbers by spreading terror, but now that has ended, he said.
“We will together move forward to make Jammu and Kashmir a developed part of India. This is just the beginning and with the help of the Centre, all those temples which were shut or damaged, will be restored and re-opened,” Swamy said.