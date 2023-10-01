Excavation work of 2-lane new tunnel at Shalgari completed

Ramban: In a significant breakthrough, the excavation work of 380-meters two-lane Shalgari tunnel (NT-2) between Ramsu and Banihal on the Ramban-Banihal section of four-lane NH project was completed on Sunday.

The tunnel will bypass a curvy road stretch at Shalgari between Ramsu and Banihal in Ramban district. An Engineer of NHAI, PIU Ramban informed that the excavation work of this two-lane new tunnel (NT-2) was completed by the contractor company, engaged by the National Highway Authority of India.

They said, “A large number of workers, technicians along with machines were engaged in excavation work, which was finally completed today.”

In this connection, a simple but impressive function was organized inside the tunnel at Shalgari by the engineers of the contractor company engaged for tunnelling by the National Highway Authority of India.

They said that tunnel work on both the ends in Shalgari area was simultaneously started in the year 2022.

“The expected date of completion is December, 2023. The work on tunnel NT-2 is going on round the clock,” they added.