Excellent for business community, says Kashmir Inc

Srinagar: Kashmir Inc praised the Union Budget 2023–2024 that was delivered by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, calling it "excellent for the business community".

President of Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industries (KCCI) Sheikh Ashiq said, “At the first glance, it appears favourable for the business sector, particularly MSMEs and artisans. The Income Tax slab has been increased which is also good, but we at KCCI will come up with a detailed viewpoint after having it analysed."

He said that they were now looking forward to the upcoming J&K Budget where they want the government to announce a slew of measures for existing business units, as the government already announced a package for new industrial units and startups.