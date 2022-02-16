Except Srinagar, night temperature dips below sub-zero mark in Kashmir

Srinagar recorded 0 degrees Celsius. This was a marginal decrease from the 0.8 degrees Celsius temperature recorded during the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.

Pahalgam recorded minus 4.4 degrees Celsius compared to minus 4.2 degrees Celsius during the night of Monday and Tuesday. Ski-resort Gulmarg recorded minus 7 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature which was a drop by few notches compared to minus 4.2 degrees Celsius on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.

Drass in Ladakh region recorded minus 16.5, Leh minus 9.1 and Kargil minus 13.8 as the night's lowest temperature. Jammu city recorded 9.2, Katra 8.2, Batote 2.1, Banihal minus 0.4 and Bhaderwah 0.5 as the minimum temperature.