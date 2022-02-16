Except Srinagar, night temperature dips below sub-zero mark in Kashmir

Srinagar: The night temperature witnessed a drop and recorded a fall below sub-zero mark during the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday across Kashmir except summer capital Srinagar.
Srinagar recorded 0 degrees Celsius. This was a marginal decrease from the 0.8 degrees Celsius temperature recorded during the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.
Pahalgam recorded minus 4.4 degrees Celsius compared to minus 4.2 degrees Celsius during the night of Monday and Tuesday. Ski-resort Gulmarg recorded minus 7 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature which was a drop by few notches compared to minus 4.2 degrees Celsius on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.
Drass in Ladakh region recorded minus 16.5, Leh minus 9.1 and Kargil minus 13.8 as the night's lowest temperature. Jammu city recorded 9.2, Katra 8.2, Batote 2.1, Banihal minus 0.4 and Bhaderwah 0.5 as the minimum temperature.
While the weather remained partly cloudy in J&K and Ladakh on Wednesday, Meteorological Department (MeT) has forecasted partly cloudy weather with light rain and snow at isolated places on Thursday.
An official of the MeT department said weather is likely to remain partly cloudy with chances of light rain and snow at isolated places.