Existing land laws were regressive, reforms imperative: LG Sinha

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Wednesday said that the existing land laws were regressive, which made the land reforms mandatory.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that laying the foundation stone of Srinagar Development Authority (SDA)’s satellite township at Rakh Gund Aksha and a housing colony at Bemina in Srinagar, the LG congratulated the SDA officials for developing the first of its kind satellite township in Kashmir division.

He said that the new initiative was aimed to decongest the city and to meet the needs of affordable homes for the growing population.

“The housing colony 'Shehjar Heights' is a symbol of aspiration of the middle class. The two projects will not only provide quality and valuable space for families but also become the driver of economic development and unlock the potential of local economies,” the LG said.