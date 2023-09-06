Exorbitant poultry, vegetable rates take toll on consumers

Srinagar: The exorbitant poultry and vegetable rates in Srinagar are taking a toll on the consumers. The consumers said that the sellers were overlooking government prices and selling these commodities at exorbitant rates.

The consumers are decrying the failure of the authorities to keep a check on the market.

The consumers in Srinagar said that selling poultry at higher rates than government-designated rates had taken a toll on them.

As per the official website of the Directorate of Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs (FCS&CA), there has been no fresh revision in poultry rates across Kashmir since March and the rate of chicken continues to be Rs 130 per kg.