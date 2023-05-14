Exotic Alligator gar fish in Dal Lake sends alarm bells ringing

Srinagar: Capturing of a fish resembling the Alligator gar fish in the Dal lake here has sent alarm bells ringing among the scientists who fear that the presence of non-native fish species could spell doom on the eco-fragile flora and fauna of the water body.

The Lake Conservation and Management Authority (LCMA) captured the alligator-shaped fish during the deweeding of Dal Lake near Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) on May 12.

The video of the unique fish went viral taking people as well as scientists by surprise.

Talking to Greater Kashmir, Executive Engineer LCMA, Masood Ahmad Khan, who heads its Research and Monitoring Wing, said, “We were also surprised on seeing the alligator-shaped fish on the conveyor of the harvester near SKICC. This kind of fish has never been spotted in Dal Lake earlier. It looks like an Alligator gar fish. We have taken up the matter with the Fisheries Department and the Fisheries Division of the Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology, Kashmir (SKUAST-K) and the Zoology Department of the University of Kashmir (KU) to conduct comprehensive studies to ascertain if there is presence of more exotic fish species in the Dal Lake.”