EXPERT OPINION: Is ‘helicopter money’ driving the inflation?

During the peak Covid times, the RBI slashed the repo rate from 5.15% (pre-pandemic level) to 4% at different stages. Repo rate, over a period of time, has become a household term as its impact is directly on the domestic budgets.

The movement in this policy rate decides the cost of loans (in terms of rate of interest) for the retail borrowers. As the rates stand upward by 90bps, expected to cross the pre-pandemic level by August this year, will make popular retail loans like housing loans, car loans, personal consumption loans, business loans etc. more expensive.

The EMIs of the existing borrowers will go up and they will have to shell out more to fall in line with the revised rate of interest. The impact will be equally on the new borrowers as the cost of loan will shoot up.