Experts call for efforts to counter challenges confronting Gojri language

Srinagar: Experts on Monday called for putting in efforts to offset the challenges confronting the Gojri language.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that speaking at the conference, Secretary Tribal Affairs Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, who inaugurated the two-day conference on ‘Gojri language in the contemporary world’, called for collective efforts to offset challenges confronting the Gojri language and culture.

The two-day conference is being organised by Jammu and Kashmir Academy of Art, Culture and Languages (JKAACL) and brought together a galaxy of scholars and experts deliberating the future of Gojri language and culture.

He lauded the initiatives taken for holistic development of regional languages and culture.

In the post-inaugural session, noted writer and broadcaster, Gulab Din Tahir presented a paper on Gojri language.

In his paper, Tahir said that Gojri language had centuries-old past with a rich treasure of literature and poetry adding that it was one of the rich languages in northern India.

Earlier, in his welcome address, Secretary JKAACL Bharat Singh said that the objective of the conference was to take a holistic view of Gojri language in the backdrop of the challenges it was confronting and the opportunities that lay in its way.