Experts call for unified efforts to eradicate drug menace

Anantnag: Experts on Monday called for unified efforts to eradicate the menace of drug abuse, which is taking a toll on the youth.

To push for the involvement of all stakeholders for eradicating the growing drug abuse in Kashmir, a symposium and public outreach programme was organised at Akingam area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Monday.

The programme was organised in Asrar Memorial Public Secondary School in collaboration with Government Medical College, Anantnag.

Director School Education Kashmir, Tassaduq Hussain Mir, who was the chief guest at the event, said, “Such programmes are the need of the hour. Parents, teachers, and civil society can play an important role in eradicating the menace. We have a yearlong calendar in schools where students are made to do awareness programmes on drug abuse. Parents need to keep an eye on and not take any sign of drug abuse lightly because together, we can help each other.”

Former Advisor to the Governor, Khurshid Ahmad Ganai, who was the guest of honour at the event, dwelled upon the importance of public outreach and taking all stakeholders on board to push for unified efforts to eradicate the drug menace in Kashmir.