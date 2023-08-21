Experts call for unified efforts to eradicate drug menace

Anantnag: Experts on Monday called for unified efforts to eradicate the menace of drug abuse, which is taking a toll on the youth.
To push for the involvement of all stakeholders for eradicating the growing drug abuse in Kashmir, a symposium and public outreach programme was organised at Akingam area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Monday.
The programme was organised in Asrar Memorial Public Secondary School in collaboration with Government Medical College, Anantnag.
Director School Education Kashmir, Tassaduq Hussain Mir, who was the chief guest at the event, said, “Such programmes are the need of the hour. Parents, teachers, and civil society can play an important role in eradicating the menace. We have a yearlong calendar in schools where students are made to do awareness programmes on drug abuse. Parents need to keep an eye on and not take any sign of drug abuse lightly because together, we can help each other.”
Former Advisor to the Governor, Khurshid Ahmad Ganai, who was the guest of honour at the event, dwelled upon the importance of public outreach and taking all stakeholders on board to push for unified efforts to eradicate the drug menace in Kashmir.
Talking about the magnitude of drug abuse and its fallout in Kashmir, he also spoke on the measures to be considered to curb the issue.
“The recent revelation by the media, Police, and civil administration has portrayed an alarming picture of drug abuse in Kashmir. We have seen Police and government officials making tremendous efforts to curb the issue, but at the same time, there is a lot more to be done. We have reached a point where we are told that the drug issue in Kashmir is getting worse than Punjab. So it tells us how seriously we have to take this matter. There are laws that empower us to curb the issue, and we should use them and give harsh punishment to traffickers and others involved. We have to understand that the health of our youth and the fabric of our society are under attack. So, we have to take the issue more seriously than ever,” Ganai said.
He said that politicians and religious leaders should use their voices to aware people so that everyone would do their bit.
Ganai said that teachers should be trained so that they could act as counselors and use their close proximity with the students to make them aware.
Medical Officer, addiction treatment facility GMC Anantnag, Dr Aafaq Hyder talked about drug abuse and related health hazards.
“We have to reach to the root of the problem and see why drugs are used. We have to make people aware of how it affects our health. There is a major addiction issue in south Kashmir as well, just like other parts of Kashmir, and we have to take steps before it is too late,” he said.
Chairman of the Asrar Memorial Public Secondary School, Muhammad Sharief Wani thanked the participants and also shed light on the issue in his talk.
During the event, students presented talks, plays, and other programmes on drug abuse.
The programme was organised in memory of ex-CMO Anantnag, late Dr Khurshid Ahmad Malik.