Experts highlight organ shortage as key roadblock in organ transplants

Srinagar: Experts on Wednesday stressed that organ shortage was the key roadblock in organ transplants in Jammu and Kashmir.

Experts from various disciplines convened to discuss the pressing issue of organ shortages and the challenges faced in organ transplantation at an event at University of Kashmir (KU).

The event shed light on the importance of organ donation and aimed to find solutions to the prevailing obstacles.

Renowned speakers from various medical fields provided their insights, emphasising the need for increased awareness and religious support to overcome the scarcity of organs.

One of the central themes echoed by the speakers was the shortage of organs, which acts as a major roadblock to successful transplants.