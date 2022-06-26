Explained: How security for 43-day-long Amarnath Yatra 2022 has been heightened?

Srinagar: Extraordinary security arrangements have been put in place for a secure and smooth Yatra for the devotees, who are expected to visit the holy cave of Amarnath, in a large number, for pilgrimage this year.

The 43-day-long pilgrimage to the Himalayan shrine is scheduled to start on June 30 from the twin routes - the traditional 48-km Nunwan in south Kashmir's Pahalgam and the 14-km shorter Baltal in central Kashmir's Ganderbal - after a gap of two years due to COVID pandemic.

All the peaks leading to the holy cave from Pahalgam and Baltal have been covered and security forces have set temporary posts on these peaks.

“Sanitisation has been carried out and round the clock vigil is being maintained,” a senior Army officer told Greater Kashmir. “Movement is being monitored round the clock.”