Explained: Why Govt has ordered to operationalise ban on JEI affiliated FAT schools

Srinagar: The J&K government has derecognised all the Falaah-i-Aam Trust (FAT) schools functional in J&K besides issuing orders for sealing of these "banned institutions" within a period of 15 days.

The order in this regard has been issued by the Principal Secretary School Education Department (SED), Bishwajit Kumar Singh in pursuant to the directions passed by the High Court on April 16, 2005 in OWP No. 598/1989 followed by order issued on December 15, 2021 passed in CM 7939/2021 in OWP No. 303/2010.

As per the government order, all the students presently studying in these banned FAT schools have been asked to enroll themselves to nearby government schools for 2021-22 session.

"All CEOs, Principals and ZEOs shall facilitate the admission of these students," the government order reads.