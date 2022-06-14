Explained: Why Govt has ordered to operationalise ban on JEI affiliated FAT schools

Srinagar: The J&K government has derecognised all the Falaah-i-Aam Trust (FAT) schools functional in J&K besides issuing orders for sealing of these "banned institutions" within a period of 15 days.
The order in this regard has been issued by the Principal Secretary School Education Department (SED), Bishwajit Kumar Singh in pursuant to the directions passed by the High Court on April 16, 2005 in OWP No. 598/1989 followed by order issued on December 15, 2021 passed in CM 7939/2021 in OWP No. 303/2010.
As per the government order, all the students presently studying in these banned FAT schools have been asked to enroll themselves to nearby government schools for 2021-22 session.
"All CEOs, Principals and ZEOs shall facilitate the admission of these students," the government order reads.
The government has further ordered that no new admission shall be taken in these banned FAT institutions and no further registration of these institutions shall be done as well.
"The Chief Education Officer and Zonal Education Officer concerned shall make wide publicity in all newspapers that these institutions are not recognised," the order reads.
The government has directed the Chief Education Officers (CEOs) to take necessary action and seal all these banned institutions within 15 days in consultation with district administration.
Confirming the development, Principal Secretary SED told Greater Kashmir that the government has withdrawn the recognition of these schools and the students will be shifted to nearby government schools.
"There were only 11 remaining schools left now against which a case had been going on since the 1990s. The government had to take its final decision regarding the functioning of these schools," Singh told Greater Kashmir
"We will also see if the students of these schools will be given any relaxation to continue their studies in these schools for the current session as the session is going on. All the student related concerns will be taken care of," he said.
Meanwhile, the government order reads that FAT through its Chairman Ghulam Mohammad Bhat and others filed a OWP No. 598/1989 before the High Court and sought a writ of mandamus directing the respondents to permit the students studying in the petitioners schools to appear in the examination conducted by any one of the respondents herein and to declare results of such students.
However, the J&K government, as per the order banned the FAT association to be an unlawful Association vide SRO No. 11.51, notified on May 11 of 1990, in view of powers conferred by sub section (1) of the section-3 of the J&K Criminal Law Amendment Act, 1983.
The order reads that approximately 11000 students were reportedly studying in these schools run by the FAT, consequent to the ban, the students were allowed to take admission in nearby Government schools.
"In-spite of the ban on FAT, the organisation is running these institutions illegally on the pretext of the order of the High Court. The writ petition OWP No. 598/1989 was disposed of by the Court on April 16 of 2005," the order reads.