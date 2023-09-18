Explore opportunities for private investment in hospitality sector: LG

Budgam,: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Monday urged the administration to explore new opportunities for private investment in the hospitality sector.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that chairing a high-level meeting to review the developmental scenario in central Kashmir’s Budgam district, the LG directed the district administration to explore new opportunities for private investment in the hospitality sector to provide a boost to tourism and to facilitate new industries.
He appraised the sector-wise implementation progress of centrally-sponsored and J&K government schemes and the developmental projects in the district.
“Youth engagement and education are another two key sectors which require dedicated focus by the district officials,” Sinha said while directing the Education Department to prepare a roadmap to bring male-female literacy rate at par.
He directed the banks to provide necessary financial assistance for employment and livelihood generation programmes for youth and women.
The LG emphasised promoting the Farmers' Producers Organisation (FPOs) and exploring avenues for cooperatives in all sectors.
He impressed upon the officers to adopt a proactive approach and make dedicated efforts to identify the eligible beneficiaries under PM Vishwakarma and other such schemes.
Sinha also sought the progress of transit accommodation for the employees in Budgam and passed explicit directions for the completion of the project by October 2024.
As the meeting discussed the arrangements being made by different departments given the Gandhi Jayanti, he called for the active participation of officials and every section of the society in all the events.
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Budgam Akshay Labroo gave a detailed overview of the development scenario in the district.
He also apprised the LG of the progress made under Nasha Mukt Abhiyaan, Jal Jeevan Mission, Multi-Dimensional Poverty Index Ambitious Plan, and Restoration of Heritage Sites.
The LG was apprised that 8342 farmers were registered on the Daksh portal in the district.
Earlier, the LG interacted with various public delegations and assured them of appropriate action on the genuine demands and issues projected by them.
Chief Secretary, Arun Kumar Mehta; Principal Secretary, Forest, Ecology and Environment, Dheeraj Gupta; Principal Secretary to LG, Mandeep Kumar Bhandari; Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Vijay Bidhuri; and DIG CKR Srinagar, Sujit Kumar also attended the meeting.