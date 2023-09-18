Explore opportunities for private investment in hospitality sector: LG

Budgam,: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Monday urged the administration to explore new opportunities for private investment in the hospitality sector.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that chairing a high-level meeting to review the developmental scenario in central Kashmir’s Budgam district, the LG directed the district administration to explore new opportunities for private investment in the hospitality sector to provide a boost to tourism and to facilitate new industries.

He appraised the sector-wise implementation progress of centrally-sponsored and J&K government schemes and the developmental projects in the district.

“Youth engagement and education are another two key sectors which require dedicated focus by the district officials,” Sinha said while directing the Education Department to prepare a roadmap to bring male-female literacy rate at par.

He directed the banks to provide necessary financial assistance for employment and livelihood generation programmes for youth and women.