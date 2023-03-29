Explosion along IB in Kathua

Jammu: A late evening explosion was reported near a Border Police Post (BPP) in Kathua district after which senior officers rushed to the spot.

Officials said that in the late evening hours on Wednesday, an explosion-like sound was heard near BPP Sanyal located along the International Border (IB) in Hiranagar in Kathua district.

They said that the exact nature of this explosion was not clear yet but the entire area had been cordoned and searches were going on.

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Jammu, Mukesh Singh said that a blast had been heard near BPP Sanyal on IB.

“An SSP is proceeding to the spot,” he said in his statement.