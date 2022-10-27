Explosive material recovered near Jammu Railway Station: Police

Jammu: A terror act was foiled with the recovery of 18 detonators, wax-type explosive material, and wires from near a taxi parking stand inside the Jammu Railway Station, Railway Police Jammu said Thursday.

According to the officials of the Railway Police, the explosive material was recovered after sweepers working with the Railways were cleaning a choked drain as a routine job close to the taxi stand and found two “milk boxes” in the drain.

“When the sweepers checked the packets, they found something suspicious and informed the nearby Railway Police team,” Railway Police officials said.