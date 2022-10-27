Explosive material recovered near Jammu Railway Station: Police

Jammu: A terror act was foiled with the recovery of 18 detonators, wax-type explosive material, and wires from near a taxi parking stand inside the Jammu Railway Station, Railway Police Jammu said Thursday.
According to the officials of the Railway Police, the explosive material was recovered after sweepers working with the Railways were cleaning a choked drain as a routine job close to the taxi stand and found two “milk boxes” in the drain.
“When the sweepers checked the packets, they found something suspicious and informed the nearby Railway Police team,” Railway Police officials said.
SSP GRP Jammu Arif Rishu told media persons that they found 18 detonators hidden in a milk box and a suspected wax-type explosive material in another box.
“A patrolling party of the Railway Police team also reached the place. They informed the police station following which more Police personnel went there and recovered the explosives,” he said.
Rishu said that an FIR had been lodged in this regard although no arrest had been made so far.
He said Police were on an alert and security arrangements had been beefed up in the Railway Police jurisdiction from Kathua to Bajalta.
“We have already increased patrolling, frisking, and checking with surveillance,” Rishu said.
However, he said there had been no specific input about terror acts.
Earlier, according to sources, some posters of the Jammu Kashmir Gaznavi Force outfit were found at the entry gate of Bari Brahmana Municipal Park in Samba, creating panic among the locals.
A Police team from Bari Brahmana Police Station rushed to the spot and removed the posters, sources said.
Meanwhile, Police said that an investigation into the matter was started and an FIR had been registered under Section 13 of UAPA and 153-A and 505 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).