Exposed: Narcotics derived money funded separatists, OGWs, fake journalists to support terrorism: SIA

Srinagar: Union Territory’s anti-terror agency State Investigation Agency (Jammu) on Tuesday carried out raids at some places in Baramulla district of north Kashmir in connection with a terror funding case.
“SIA Jammu with the help of District Police and Civil Administration of Baramualla conducted well-coordinated raids at multiple locations in Nambla area of Uri in connection with terror-funding case registered at Police Station Gandhi Nagar vide case FIR No. 73/2022 dated 31.03.2022 under sections U/S 13, 17, 18 UA(P) Act, 1967, which stands transferred to SIA Jammu,” an official handout said here
“During raids, large number of evidences with regard to smuggling of narcotics from across the border and generating funds from the same for financing terror modules, separatists, OGWs, families of killed terrorists have been established.”
“Besides, during the course of investigation, it has been found that the money generated from the narcotic substances has also been used to finance some fake journalists for creating fake and wrong narrative against the Union Territory to support and glorify terrorism by using different social media platforms etc. for indoctrinating and alluring youngsters into terrorism,” it said.
“Moreover, during raids some people who were found involved in the nexus of narcotic-terrorism financing have been arrested under relevant sections of law and investigation is proceeding to establish the involvement of some more people in the nexus who are already under scanner.” “It is pertinent to mention here that a sum of Rs 6.9 lakhs have already been recovered by Police in the instant case.”
It added that more raids are expected in coming days and efforts will continue to demolish such modules operating in Jammu and Kashmir.
Meanwhile, while talking to Greater Kashmir, SSP SIA Altaf Khan said that this is an important step in demolishing the terror eco system.