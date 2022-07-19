Exposed: Narcotics derived money funded separatists, OGWs, fake journalists to support terrorism: SIA

“Moreover, during raids some people who were found involved in the nexus of narcotic-terrorism financing have been arrested under relevant sections of law and investigation is proceeding to establish the involvement of some more people in the nexus who are already under scanner.” “It is pertinent to mention here that a sum of Rs 6.9 lakhs have already been recovered by Police in the instant case.”

It added that more raids are expected in coming days and efforts will continue to demolish such modules operating in Jammu and Kashmir.

Meanwhile, while talking to Greater Kashmir, SSP SIA Altaf Khan said that this is an important step in demolishing the terror eco system.