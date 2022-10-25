Extending helping hand, Govt provides a second chance to school dropouts

Shopian: In a remarkable enrollment drive, the Department of Education in south Kashmir's Shopian district Tuesday enrolled hundreds of children in schools as part of the Talaash survey.

An official said that over 600 Out-of-School Children (OOSC) were enrolled from different educational zones across the district.

Zonal Education Officer (ZEO), Shopian zone, Javed Ahamd Bhat told Greater Kashmir that around 143 children were enrolled alone from Education Zone Shopian.