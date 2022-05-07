Extremely saddened to witness rising violence against doctors: CJI Ramana

New Delhi: Chief Justice of India N V Ramana on Saturday expressed serious concern over rising violence against upright and hardworking doctors and lodging of false cases against them.

The CJI said that he would also like to pay his tribute to the unending spirit of doctors, who work tirelessly round the clock for their patients.

“Doctors are mentors, guides, friends and counsellors. They should always remain active members of society, and solve problems faced by the people," he said.