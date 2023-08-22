Eye flu cases on rise in Kashmir

Srinagar: Conjunctivitis cases have increased in Kashmir as more than 8829 confirmed cases of the 'Eye Flu' have been reported from different parts of the Valley during the past two weeks.

According to official information from the Directorate of Health Services Kashmir (DHSK), 8829 cases of conjunctivitis, commonly known as the “eye flu” have been recorded from different areas of Kashmir during the past two weeks.

Anantnag has reported the most infection cases – 1565, followed by Baramulla with 1415, Srinagar 1104, Pulwama 1439, Budgam 1004, Shopian 821, Kupwara 567, Kulgam 436, Ganderbal 440, and Bandipora 38.

DHSK spokesman Dr Mushtaq Ahmad said that for halting the spread of the infection, people should keep their distance from those who are infectious.

According to the doctors, Conjunctivitis, commonly referred to as “eye flu” is a common eye illness in India and other countries.

A thin, translucent membrane that covers the white of the eye and the inside of the eyelids, the conjunctiva, is affected.

Eye virus is extremely infectious and spreads quickly, especially in crowded settings. Recently, the DHSK issued an advisory to control the spread of the condition.