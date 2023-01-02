‘EYE-FOR-AN-EYE’ | LG promises justice to NoK of victims

Rajouri: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Monday evening met the family members of civilians martyred in a heinous terror attack in Rajouri and expressed his condolences with the assurance that the terrorists would have to pay heavily for this despicable act.

Earlier in the day, he, while condemning the “cowardly terror attack”, announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh and a government job for the Next of Kin (NoK) of each of those civilians killed and Rs 1 lakh for seriously injured in the incident.

During his meeting, LG Sinha told the grieving family members in Dangri village, “The entire nation and the government stand firmly with the families in this hour of grief and the administration is committed to look after the needs and issues of all the families and people of the district.”