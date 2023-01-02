‘EYE-FOR-AN-EYE’ | LG promises justice to NoK of victims

Rajouri: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Monday evening met the family members of civilians martyred in a heinous terror attack in Rajouri and expressed his condolences with the assurance that the terrorists would have to pay heavily for this despicable act.
Earlier in the day, he, while condemning the “cowardly terror attack”, announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh and a government job for the Next of Kin (NoK) of each of those civilians killed and Rs 1 lakh for seriously injured in the incident.
During his meeting, LG Sinha told the grieving family members in Dangri village, “The entire nation and the government stand firmly with the families in this hour of grief and the administration is committed to look after the needs and issues of all the families and people of the district.”
Subsequently, he held a meeting with the Sarpanch of Dangri village, DDC, BDC members and the families of martyrs.
“We have given full freedom to the security forces and I want to assure the people that the perpetrators of this attack will be punished soon. Terrorists will have to pay a very heavy price for this despicable attack. It is our firm resolve to crush terrorists and the terror ecosystem,” the Lieutenant Governor observed during the meeting.
He also said, “The VDCs (Village Defence Committees) will be strengthened immediately and in-depth investigation will be carried out in the incident.”
Later, LG Sinha also visited the site of attack. This was followed by a security meeting with top officials of JKP, CAPF and army at the District Headquarters.
DGP Dilbag Singh, ACS Home R K Goyal, Divisional Commissioner, ADGP and leaders of various political parties, including J&K BJP president Ravinder Raina, were also present in the meeting with families and Sarpanch.
Talking to the media on this occasion, LG Sinha stated, “An unfortunate tragic incident has occurred. We reached here after getting the news about it (terror attack). DGP, ADGP and other senior officers (including those from the civil administration) had already been there on the job. I have spoken to them (grieving families of victims) personally. Death cannot be compensated, it is an irreparable loss. But the administration (government) has its own duty (towards the citizens). We will use all available means within the system (under law) to look after the affected families. The government job too will be provided besides economic assistance. They have raised certain concerns. We will certainly look into and resolve them.”
He stated that he also chaired a security (review) meeting where a few decisions were taken. “One decision pertained to an in-depth investigation into the incident to unravel all aspects (that led to this tragic incident). Despicable attempts are being made to revive that situation (minority carnages).
However, in no case, these attempts would be allowed to succeed. Some people raised questions about (security) lapses. In that connection, an inquiry (committee) will be constituted to unravel the truth and then accordingly, call (action) will be taken after receiving its report,” LG Sinha said.
“Army officers too were there (in the meeting). They are fully alert and in the days to come, the area would witness an effective action (strategy in place to prevent the recurrence of such incidents). Killings would be avenged in equal measure (from the perpetrators),” he said.
Responding to a query pertaining to the security of this village dominated by the minority community, LG Sinha said, “All required steps will be taken to safeguard the security of all citizens, not just here but any other such place (where there will be security concerns of citizens).”
Prior to it, this morning, LG Sinha condemned the terror attack and also made an announcement of ex-gratia for the NoK of victims on his official Twitter handle.
“I strongly condemn the cowardly terror attack in Rajouri. I assure the people that those behind this despicable attack will not go unpunished. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families,” he tweeted.
“An ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh and a Govt job would be given to the next of kin of each of those civilians martyred in dastardly attack. Seriously injured would be given Rs 1 lakh. Officials have been directed to ensure best treatment to injured,” LG Sinha further tweeted.
Prior to his visit to Dangri village in the evening, terror revisited the village Monday morning, on the second consecutive day and claimed two more lives of minor siblings in an IED explosion near one of three sites (houses) which witnessed carnage on Sunday evening.
The explosion of IED, presumably planted by terrorists to target senior officials and security forces, also rendered five other civilians, mainly children, injured.
On Sunday evening, four civilians belonging to the minority community were killed in the indiscriminate firing by two unidentified terrorists in Upper Dangri village while six others sustained injuries in the gunshots.