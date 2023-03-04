Fab Feb | 1.2 lakh tourists visit Kashmir in February

Srinagar: After a record-breaking year for tourism inflow in 2022, Kashmir saw 1.2 lakh visitors arrive in February, giving the industry’s stakeholders much-needed relief.

The number of visitors visiting Kashmir in a single year reached a record 25 lakh last year, which is significantly more than the previous 40 years’ average.

Director of Tourism, Kashmir, Fazl-ul-Haseeb that Greater Kashmir that more than 1.2 lakh people travelled to Kashmir in February.

“Since last year, there has been a good influx of tourists, and we are optimistic that this trend will continue in the months to come. We have planned a variety of events in March in an effort to attract tourists,” he said.