Facebook user arrested for sharing incendiary content: Police

Srinagar: Police have arrested a miscreant from south Kashmir’s Pulwama district for uploading pictures and videos of terrorists killed in the Kokernag encounter.

Police have also urged the public to remain vigilant and cooperate with the Police to nab the miscreants who were inimical to peace and tranquility.

Police said that to maintain peace and tranquility, they have taken commendable action against anti-national activities by arresting a social media user who was inciting the people and promoting terror activities in Pulwama.

“It has come to light that an individual was running a fake social media account with the name ‘Pulwama News’ and was involved in uploading videos and pictures of terrorists killed in the Kokernag encounter. This account was created to promote the activities of the terrorists and spread fear among the people, which posed a severe threat to the unity, integrity, and sovereignty of the country,” Police said. “Accordingly, a case FIR No 98/2023 under relevant sections of law has been registered and an investigation was initiated.”