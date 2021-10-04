Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram down globally

San Francisco: Facebook and its Instagram and WhatsApp platforms were down in parts of the world on Monday.

The company said it was “aware that some people are having trouble accessing Facebook app” and it was working on restoring access.

The company did not say what might be causing the outage, which began around 11:45 ET. It is normal for websites and apps to suffer outages, though one on a global scale is rare. Users reported being unable to access Facebook in California, New York and Europe.