Facilitate movement of civilians, tourists on Sgr-Jmu NH as well: CS

Mehta said that all this should have the desired impact on the ground.

He asked the concerned authorities to perform their roles efficiently.

The chief secretary directed the senior officers from the Traffic Department to closely monitor and supervise the performance of their subordinates through field inspections themselves on the ground.

He advised them to completely take the affairs in their hands and decide for themselves about the effective use of the resources at hand.

Mehta enquired about the use of traffic management paraphernalia like installation of CCTVs on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway, motorcycles, interceptors, and their outcomes.

He called for a detailed report to be submitted to him about the same within a couple of days.

The chief secretary also emphasised on taking full advantage of Integrated Command and Control Centres established in both the capital cities for better management of traffic.

He asked for fully switching to e-Challaning in the city limits for having better control over the traffic and its violators. Regarding the movement of yatra and other tourists, the chief secretary said that all of them should be facilitated and there should be no undue restrictions on anyone. He said that adherence to time discipline in terms of ROP was the part of SOP that was largely aimed at ensuring safety of one and all.

Mehta emphasised on creating ample awareness about these timings at all the base camps including tourist locations of Pahalgam and Sonmarg so that people were able to comply readily and enjoy visits to the breathtaking locales of J&K.

He said that as far as the satisfaction level of general tourists was concerned, Mehta instructed both the Divisional Commissioners to take RAS feedback from at least 100 of them daily on both the yatra axis about their travel experience.

The chief secretary asked for recording the hourly volume of traffic from Jammu at major diversions like that of Nagrota, Domail, Udhampur, Nashri Tunnel, Ramban, Banihal, Navyug Tunnel, Qazigund, Mirbazar, Khanabal, Sangam, and Pampore till reaching Srinagar to have insights into it for making strategies accordingly.

The other instructions passed on by the Chief Secretary during the meeting included providing opportunities to the locals to do trade as per the past practice, strictly complying with RFID based registrations, restriction on overcrowding of passenger vehicles besides taking all the measures of waste collection and cleanliness en route, in and around the basecamps for pleasant experience of all the devotees.