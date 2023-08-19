Facilities for yatris topmost priority: LG

Katra: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Saturday reiterated that the facilities for yatris were the topmost priority of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) and all steps needed to be taken for their hassle-free yatra.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that chairing the 71st Board meeting of SMVDSB at Kakryal, the LG directed the CEO SMVDSB to ensure online bookings for passenger ropeway for easy access and comfort of devotees.

“The safety of passengers must be ensured,” he said.

Earlier, the board under the chairmanship of the LG accorded in-principle approval accorded for the establishment of a 50-seat new medical college at Kakryal at an approximate cost of Rs 350-450 crore.

The board concurred with the projected need for expansion of the operational base of SMVDNSH (Hospital of the board) to cater to a larger number of patients requiring specialised treatment.

After extensive deliberations, the board accorded in-principle approval to addition of 200 to 220 beds to the existing capacity of the hospital at an approximate cost of Rs 120 crore.