Facing hardships in absence of roads | 2 LoC villages in Uri seek construction of roads

Srinagar: The inhabitants of two villages - Sahoora and Chotali - falling along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Uri area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district are demanding the construction of roads to their villages.

A delegation of locals from the two villages told Greater Kashmir that they had been facing hardships in absence of roads.

“Recently, we learned that the district administration was planning to develop our villages and set up educational institutes here but there is no fun in opening schools as we don’t have road connectivity to the village. We have to walk over 4 to 5 km to reach the main stretch,” said Ghulam Muhammad Bhat, 60, a retired government teacher from Sahoora village.